MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games

By The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez stand in the on-deck circle next to the pitch clock during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will have neutral clock operators in the first postseason of pitch timers. MLB evaluated each team’s clock operators during the regular season and said it will select up to a dozen of the best performers for postseason games, which start Oct. 3. A clock operator cannot work a postseason game involving the team whose games the operator times during the regular season. In addition, each postseason series will have the same clock operator for all games of that series. The average time of a nine-inning game has been reduced to 2 hours, 40 minutes from 3:04.

