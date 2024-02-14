MLB telling managers that umpires will be more observant about obstruction calls

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is telling managers that umpires will be more observant about calling obstruction on infielders this year. MLB in concerned infielders not in possession of the ball are impeding runners in violation of rule 6.01 and said the increased emphasis will take place only on the bases and not at home plate. MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

