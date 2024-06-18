MLB switching to challenge system full-time for robot umpires experiment at Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s top minor leagues are switching to an all-challenge system for their test of robot umpires. Major League Baseball has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019. It has been used at all Triple-A ballparks this year for the second straight season, the robot alone for the first three games of each series and a human with a challenge system in the final three. Starting June 25, only the challenge system will be used, according to a memo sent Tuesday from MLB vice president of on-field strategy Joe Martinez to farm directors and Triple-A managers that was obtained by The Associated Press.

