MLB scraps plans to play in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City next season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball scrapped plans to play regular-season games next year in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The season opens on March 18 and 19 with a two-game series in Tokyo between Shohei Otahni’s Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. The collective bargaining agreement agreed to in 2022 also called for Mexico City games next May, the first-ever Paris games in June and San Juan games in September. MLB called off the France games in 2023 after failing to find a promoter. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the economics didn’t work to play in Puerto Rico next year.

