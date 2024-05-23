MLB says pitcher injuries more likely to occur during spring training, early in season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says pitcher injuries are more likely to occur during spring training and early in the season. Management has rejected an assertion by players’ union head Tony Clark that injuries may be linked to the pitch clock that was instituted last year and slightly shortened this season. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, Atlanta’s Spencer Strider, Boston’s Lucas Giolito, the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga and Miami’s Eury Pérez are among the pitchers who have been sidelined by elbow injuries this year.

