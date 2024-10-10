MLB qualifying offer price rises to $21.05 million from $20,325,000

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of a qualifying offer for this year’s major league free agents rose to $21.05 million from $20,325,000 last offseason, a $725,000 hike that represented a 3.6% increase. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year. Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 13 of 131 offers have been accepted. Among the top players who can become free agents after the World Series and are eligible to receive qualifying offers are New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames.

