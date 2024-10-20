MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT

x-if necessary WILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American League Detroit 2, Houston 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit 5, Houston 2

Kansas City 2, Baltimore 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City 2, Baltimore 1

National League

New York 2,

Milwaukee 1

Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 8, Milwaukee 4

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee 5, New York 3

Thursday, Oct. 3: New York 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 2, Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 4, Atlanta 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)American League New York 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday, Oct. 5: New York 6, Kansas City 5

Monday, Oct. 7: Kansas City 4, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday, Oct. 10: New York 3, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Monday, Oct. 7: Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland 5, Detroit 4

Saturday, Oct. 12: Cleveland 7, Detroit 3

National League

Los Angeles 3, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 7, San Diego 5

Sunday, Oct. 6: San Diego 10, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday, Oct. 8: San Diego 6, Los Angeles 5

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 8, San Diego 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0

New York 3, Philadelphia 1

Saturday, Oct. 5: New York 6, Philadelphia 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: Philadelphia 7, New York 6

Tuesday, Oct. 8: New York 7, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York 4, Philadelphia 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

New York 4, Cleveland 1

Monday, Oct. 14: New York 5, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 15: New York 6, Cleveland 3

Thursday, Oct. 17: Cleveland 7, New York 5, 10 innings

Friday, Oct. 18: New York 8 Cleveland 6

Saturday, Oct. 19: New York 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

National League

Los Angeles 3, New York 2

Sunday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 9, New York 0

Monday, Oct. 14: New York 7, Los Angeles 3

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles 8, New York 0

Thursday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles 10, New York 2

Friday, Oct. 18: New York 12, Los Angeles 6

Sunday, Oct. 20: New York (Manaea 12-6) at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 21: New York at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers OR New York Mets at New York Yankees (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers OR New York Mets at New York Yankees (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 28: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees or New York Yankees at New York Mets (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees or New York Yankees at New York Mets (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees or New York Yankees at New York Mets (Fox)

x-Friday, Nov. 1: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers OR New York Mets at New York Yankees (Fox)

x-Saturday, Nov. 2: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers OR New York Mets at New York Yankees (Fox)

