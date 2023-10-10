MLB playoffs back at the Globe with Texas Rangers part of them, and not neutral 3 years after COVID

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
The Baltimore Orioles baseball club takes batting practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The Orioles are scheduled to the play the Texas Rangers in MLB's Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

There was a World Series and other postseason games played at Globe Life Field even before Texas Rangers fans got to see their own team do anything in the stadium with a retractable roof. Playoff games are now back there three years after MLB’s neutral-site World Series won by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium was brand new then. The hometown Rangers will now play their first postseason games there before a full house. Game 3 of the AL Division Series is Tuesday night, when Texas has an opportunity to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.