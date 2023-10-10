MLB playoffs back at the Globe with Texas Rangers part of them, and not neutral 3 years after COVID

There was a World Series and other postseason games played at Globe Life Field even before Texas Rangers fans got to see their own team do anything in the stadium with a retractable roof. Playoff games are now back there three years after MLB’s neutral-site World Series won by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium was brand new then. The hometown Rangers will now play their first postseason games there before a full house. Game 3 of the AL Division Series is Tuesday night, when Texas has an opportunity to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

