MLB Players Weekend returns from Aug. 16-18 but without nicknames on jerseys

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is relaunching Players Weekend with special caps but without the nicknames on jerseys that marked the initial three events from 2017-19. MLB says events will take place from Aug. 16-18 and feature different details of players’ lives each day: fun on Friday, causes on Saturday and appreciation on Sunday. Caps will have each player’s uniform number on a side panel and players can use customized bats, as was allowed from 2017-19.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.