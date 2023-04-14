MLB players find less time for small talk with pitch clock

DENVER (AP) — The pitch clock hasn’t just made baseball quicker. It’s quieter now, too. Players are finding that there’s no time for small talk amid Major League Baseball’s new pace-of-play initiative. The pitch clock’s 15 seconds — 20 when someone’s on base — goes by fast at the plate. The penalty for idle chatter could be stiff, with a called strike on the hitter. Social hour just has to wait. Same way on the bases. There’s no real chance to talk shop on the field with former teammates, good friends or even the umpires working the game.

