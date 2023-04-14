MLB players find less time for small talk with pitch clock
By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Third base umpire Dan Bellino, left talks briefly with Colorado Rockies third baseman Mike Moustakas as players take the field for a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. Small talk has become an artifact from a past time in Major League Baseball as the pitch clock—and the penalties that can be handed out for violating the new rules that have come with it—has reduced socialization on the diamond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]
DENVER (AP) — The pitch clock hasn’t just made baseball quicker. It’s quieter now, too. Players are finding that there’s no time for small talk amid Major League Baseball’s new pace-of-play initiative. The pitch clock’s 15 seconds — 20 when someone’s on base — goes by fast at the plate. The penalty for idle chatter could be stiff, with a called strike on the hitter. Social hour just has to wait. Same way on the bases. There’s no real chance to talk shop on the field with former teammates, good friends or even the umpires working the game.
First base umpire Dan Bellino, right, talks briefly with St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp at a baseball game Monday, April 10, 2023, in Denver. With the advent of the pitch clock in Major League Baseball this season, talk between players and umpires has almost been eliminated from the fabric of the sport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski
Home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi (10), looks over the shoulder of Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven as Serven warms up with starting pitcher Jose Urena for the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. The advent of the use if the pitch clock in Major League Baseball games this season has all but eliminated small talk between players and umpires. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski