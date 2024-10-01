MLB pitchers threw fewer complete games but dominated batters this year

NEW YORK (AP) — There were a record-low 26 complete games in the major leagues this season — four fewer than Catfish Hunter threw in 1975 — and the big league batting average dropped to .243, among the five-lowest figures since 1900. Pitchers threw just 16 individual shutouts, matching 2022’s total as the least in a non-shortened season since 1874. Baserunners stole 3,617 bases, up from 3,503 last year and 2,486 in 2022, which was the last season before rule changes limited pickoff attempts and enlarged bases to 18-inch squares from 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.