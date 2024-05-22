MLB, MLBPA announce expanded financial assistance programs for former Negro Leagues players

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced they are expanding existing financial assistance programs to support living Negro Leagues players. Players who played in fewer than four seasons in the Negro Leagues will receive an annual financial benefit based on their time in the Negro Leagues, the organizations said in a release. A committee of MLB and MLBPA officials will establish the eligibility criteria for the program. MLB said approximately 50 additional living players will benefit financially.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.