MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He did not play in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland. The team said in a statement: “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Osleivis Basabe started at shortstop on Sunday in the 22-year-old’s major league debut. Basabe learned he was being brought up during his game Saturday night with Triple-A Durham.

