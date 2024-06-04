MLB is strengthening its UK ties with Mets-Phillies London Series after Paris won’t play ball

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball returns to London this weekend when the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play a two-game set. It’s the third time in the past five years that MLB has brought “America’s Pastime” to London Stadium. It’s a marriage that has worked. The city boasts of a big economic impact, and MLB gains more international exposure. Meanwhile the league’s plans for a game in Paris in 2025 fell through. Part of the problem was uncertainty about the availability of the Stade de France. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs played in London last season. MLB says the U.K. is “a priority market” in its international plans.

