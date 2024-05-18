MLB is expected to investigate David Fletcher for gambling on sports, AP source says

Major League Baseball is expected to investigate former Angels player David Fletcher for gambling on sports with a bookmaker who also took bets from Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because they weren’t at liberty to discuss such impending matters. ESPN reported Friday night that Fletcher placed bets with Mathew Bowyer, an alleged illegal bookmaker in Southern California. Federal prosecutors say Ippei Mizuhara stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports gambling debts during a yearslong scheme, at times impersonating the Dodgers superstar to bankers. Fletcher currently is with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

