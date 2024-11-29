MLB had 2 positives tests among 11,609 urine and blood samples for drugs in last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had just two positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs that resulted in discipline during the year ending with the World Series and exemptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder remained at a low. There were 11,609 tests that included 9,455 urine samples and 2,154 blood samples to detect human growth hormone, independent program administrator Thomas M. Martin said in his annual report released Friday by MLB and the players’ association. That was down slightly from a record 11,783 samples last year that included 9,550 for urine and 2,233 for blood. Total tests were MLB’s third-highest, also trailing 11,619 in 2019.

