MLB errors are on track to set a record low for the 3rd year in row

NEW YORK (AP) — There were just 2,459 errors entering the final weekend of the regular season, on track to finish as the fewest in a non-shortened year since 1960 when there were just 16 teams. The per-game average of 0.52 will set a record low for the third straight season. Some are convinced standards have changed and more hits are awarded. YES Network broadcaster Michael Kay says that’s “insulting to real baseball fans.” New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso credits the rise of computer programs and how defenses are extremely accurate with their field positioning.

