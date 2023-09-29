MLB errors are on track to set a record low for the 3rd year in row

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, scores from third base off a fielder's choice by Luis Campusano as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs can't reach the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts scored and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott picked up a throwing error on the play. Errors are becoming increasingly rare in the major leagues. There were just 2,459 errors entering the final weekend of the regular season, on track to finish the fewest in a non-shortened year since 1960 _ when there were just 16 teams. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

NEW YORK (AP) — There were just 2,459 errors entering the final weekend of the regular season, on track to finish as the fewest in a non-shortened year since 1960 when there were just 16 teams. The per-game average of 0.52 will set a record low for the third straight season. Some are convinced standards have changed and more hits are awarded. YES Network broadcaster Michael Kay says that’s “insulting to real baseball fans.” New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso credits the rise of computer programs and how defenses are extremely accurate with their field positioning.

