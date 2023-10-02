MLB draws 70.75 million fans, first time over 70 million since 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball attendance topped 70 million for the first time in six years. Total attendance of 70.75 million was up 9.6% from last year’s 64.56 million and the average of 29,295 was up 9.1% from last year’s 26,843. The total and average were the highest since MLB drew 72.67 million in 2017 for an average of 30,042. MLB set its attendance record in 2007 with a total of 79.5 million and an average of 32,785. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred credited the pitch clock, balanced schedule and expanded postseason for part of the increase, the largest in a season since expansion in 1993.

