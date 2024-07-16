MLB discussing whether to take actions protecting players from gambling threats

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball is considering whether to take any actions to protect players following threats arising from the proliferation of gambling in the U.S. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there have been internal discussions about what MLB needs to do to be more proactive. The U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018 struck down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. Sports books have since opened at stadiums across the country across the major U.S. pro sports.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.