MLB commissioner throws support behind new stadium for the Kansas City Royals

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin, left, douses Dairon Blanco after their baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday. He was in town for a discussion at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city support of the game. Manfred toured both of the sites that the Royals are considering and called both “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete. One site is near the downtown T-Mobile Center and the existing Power & Light District, while the other sits across the Missouri River in nearby Clay County. The Royals have said they want to settle on a location and provide updated stadium renderings sometime in September.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.