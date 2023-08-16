MLB commissioner throws support behind new stadium for the Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday. He was in town for a discussion at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city support of the game. Manfred toured both of the sites that the Royals are considering and called both “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete. One site is near the downtown T-Mobile Center and the existing Power & Light District, while the other sits across the Missouri River in nearby Clay County. The Royals have said they want to settle on a location and provide updated stadium renderings sometime in September.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.