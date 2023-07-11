MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

SEATTLE (AP) — A challenge system allowing appeals to a computer appears to be Major League Baseball’s preference over a sole robot umpire. MLB is testing the Automated Ball-Strike System at Triple-A this year. The computer makes determinations for half the games and in the other half, batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge human calls to the robot. The challenge system was used at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game. Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “The challenge system in terms of the reaction in the minor leagues, people are more comfortable with the challenge system than the full ABS.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.