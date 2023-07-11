MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots

SEATTLE (AP) — A challenge system allowing appeals to a computer appears to be Major League Baseball’s preference over a sole robot umpire. MLB is testing the Automated Ball-Strike System at Triple-A this year. The computer makes determinations for half the games and in the other half, batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge human calls to the robot. The challenge system was used at T-Mobile Park in Seattle for Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game. Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “The challenge system in terms of the reaction in the minor leagues, people are more comfortable with the challenge system than the full ABS.”

