MLB average game time drops to 2:36, the lowest since 1984

NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning major league baseball game dropped to 2 hours, 36 minutes in the second year year of the pitch clock, the lowest since 1984. The average was down 4 minutes from 2023 and 28 minutes from 2022. It had not been this low since 1984’s 2:35. MLB shortened the pitch clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 ahead of the 2024 season while keeping it at 15 seconds without runners on base. The average game time passed 3 hours for the first time in 2016.

