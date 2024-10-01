MLB attendance up 0.9%, first back-to-back increases since 2011-12

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average attendance rose 0.9% this season, increasing in consecutive years for the first time since 2011-12. MLB drew 71.35 million fans over 2,413 gates for an average of 29,568, its highest since 30,042 in 2017. The total was up 0.8% from last year’s 70.75 million in 2,415 gates. MLB drew 64.56 million and averaged 29,295 in 2023, up from 64.56 million and 26,843 in 2022. MLB drew 69.63 million in 2018 and dropped to 68.49 million in 2019, the last season before the coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 season to be played without fans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.