MLB Amateur draft held at Lumen Field during All-Star week

SEATTLE (AP) — The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer. The amateur draft will take place on Sunday, July 9 and be held at the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks. Lumen Field sits across the street from T-Mobile Park, which will host the All-Star Game for the second time since opening in 1999. Lumen Field sits on the site of the former Kingdome, which was the original home for the Mariners and hosted the All-Star Game in 1979.

