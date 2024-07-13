MLB All-Stars back in Arlington, where 11 future Hall of Famers started outside in Texas heat in ’95

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball was still stinging from a strike that had wiped out the World Series the previous season when the 1995 All-Star Game was played outside in the stifling Texas heat. But there were 15 future Hall of Fame players on the rosters for that game. Eleven of them were starters, including Rangers star catcher Ivan Rodriguez. The Midsummer Classic is now back in Arlington. This time the game will be played across the street in the Rangers’ current stadium that has a retractable roof. The roof will certainly be closed for the game Tuesday night, as well as for the workout and Home Run Derby on Monday.

