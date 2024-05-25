Mizzou uses combined 2-hitter to beat Duke 3-1 to force decisive game in Columbia Super Regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Laurin Krings and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and seventh-seeded Missouri forced a deciding game in the Columbia Super Regional with a 3-1 win over Duke. The Tigers had three-straight singles in the fourth inning, with Abby Hay driving in a run and another scoring on a throwing error. Hay then scored on a groundout. That was all Krings (17-9), who was relieved by Marissa McMann after Francesca Frelick homered for Duke with two outs in the fifth

