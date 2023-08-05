Miyazawa scores her 5th goal of Women’s World Cup as Japan beats Norway 3-1 to reach quarterfinals

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan has scored its 14th goal of the Women’s World Cup and conceded its first in a 3-1 win over Norway to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time. Hinata Miyazawa sealed the win with her fifth goal of the tournament to remain the leading scorer. Risa Shimizu’s 50th-minute goal followed an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal in the first half to help give Japan its fourth consecutive win of the tournament.

