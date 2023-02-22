Mixed team returns to PGA Tour and LPGA Tour in December

A mixed team event is back on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour schedule. The Grant Thornton Invitational in December will feature 16 teams competing for a $4 million purse on network television. It will be the first mixed team event of PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players since the old JC Penney Classic in 1999. The tournament is best known as the Shark Shootout. It has been inviting LPGA players to take part in recent years. Now it will be fully mixed. Still to be determined is the format. The event remains at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

