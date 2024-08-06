Mixed feelings for Sam Watson in Paris after he beats US teammate to break own climbing world record

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — American Sam Watson had mixed feelings after he broke his own world record for speed sport climbing at the Paris Olympics. He accomplished the feat in an elimination heat against American teammate Zach Hammer. Watson said: “It sucks, there’s no better way to put that.” Watson set the time of 4.75 seconds to improve his mark of 4.79 from the Wujiang World Cup in April. Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia had equaled Watson’s previous mark earlier in the day. Athletes have found fast walls at the sport climbing venue and have been setting several personal and Olympic records.

