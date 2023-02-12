Miura and Kihara win Four Continents skating championship

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara became the first Japanese pairs skaters to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships when they overcame a couple of mistakes in their free skate to easily win the title Saturday. They scored scored 137.05 points Saturday for a total of 208.24, easily outdistancing the American team of Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe. Chan and Howe vaulted to the silver medal with 201.11 points while Canadian champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps struggled to a third-place finish with 193.84 points. The men’s free skate is later Saturday.

