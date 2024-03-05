Mitrovic scores for Al-Hilal in 2-0 win over Al-Ittihad. Kante gets red card

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic and Salem Al-Dawsari scored for Al-Hilal in a 2-0 win over Al-Ittihad which saw midfielder N’Golo Kanté sent off in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal match. Mitrovic converted a penalty six minutes before the break to become joint top scorer in the tournament with eight goals. Three minutes later Al-Dawsari doubled the lead in the all-Saudi Arabian matchup. Kanté was dismissed in the 66th minute for a dangerous tackle on former Chelsea teammate Kalidou Koulibaly. Kante will miss the second leg in Jeddah next Tuesday. In the eastern zone Jeonbuk drew 1-1 with Ulsan in the first leg between the two South Korean teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.