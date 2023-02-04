Mitoma strikes again as Brighton beat Bournemouth in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Fresh from a dramatic late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup, Kaoru Mitoma struck in the 87th minute for Brighton to beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the English Premier League. The Japan international’s headed goal was his third in as many games and sent his side up to sixth place. It also means Bournemouth has lost seven of its last eight games and is winless during the streak. Brighton’s impressive form has seen it win five of its last six games in all competitions.

