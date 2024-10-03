Mitja Ilenic, Santiago Rodríguez lead NYCFC to 3-2 victory over Cincinnati

NEW YORK (AP) — Teenager Mitja Ilenic scored his first career goal and Santiago Rodríguez scored on a penalty kick and added an assist, leading New York City to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati. Ilenic, a 19-year-old defender, scored his first career goal to give NYCFC (13-11-8) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Ilenic was making his 29th start and 44th appearance dating to last season — his first. Maxi Moralez notched his fifth assist this season. Alonso Martínez gave NYCFC a two-goal lead in the 65th minute when he took a pass from Rodríguez and scored for the 15th time in his first full season in the league. It was the 10th assist for Rodríguez. Cincinnati (17-10-5) got on the scoreboard in the 69th minute on a penalty-kick goal by reigning MVP Luciano Acosta.

