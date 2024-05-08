Mitchell’s game-high 33 points not enough for Cavaliers in 120-95, Game 1 loss to Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell kept scoring, and the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t getting any closer. Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points in Cleveland’s 120-95 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jaylen Brown scored 32 and Derrick White had 25 for Boston to help make up for a tough shooting night that had Jayson Tatum going 0 for 5 from 3-point range. It was Mitchell’s third straight game with more than 30 points, and the sixth time in a row he has topped the number in a playoff series opener. Only Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain have done that. Jordan did it three times.

