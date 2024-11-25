Mitchell’s 20 points, Robinson’s double-double lead Missouri in a 112-63 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 20 points and Anthony Robinson II posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri roared to its fifth straight win and its third straight by more than 35 points as the Tigers routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 112-63. Missouri (5-1) is now unbeaten in five home games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6) has played six of its first seven games on the road and has yet to earn a road win.

