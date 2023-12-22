Mitchell, with double-double, leads No. 19 Texas past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 19 Texas beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-55. Texas shot 48% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Max Abmas scored 17 points, and Dylan Disu and Tyrese Hunter each had 11 points. Brock Cunningham finished with 10. Mitchell grabbed 10 rebounds in the second half of his fifth double-double this season. The sophomore had one double-double last year. Dian Wright-Forde led the Islanders with 10 points.

