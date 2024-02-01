Mitchell turns 24 while turning a double-double in Arkansas win over Missouri

By The Associated Press
Arkansas' Jalen Graham (11) knocks the ball away from Missouri's Tamar Bates (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 22 points, reserve Makhi Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday with a double-double and Arkansas kept Missouri winless in the SEC by beating the Tigers 91-84. Mitchell tied a career-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Tamar Bates scored 29 points for Missouri, making half of his 18-shot attempts and all 10 of his foul shots.

