Mitchell turns 24 while turning a double-double in Arkansas win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 22 points, reserve Makhi Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday with a double-double and Arkansas kept Missouri winless in the SEC by beating the Tigers 91-84. Mitchell tied a career-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Tamar Bates scored 29 points for Missouri, making half of his 18-shot attempts and all 10 of his foul shots.

