Mitchell Trubisky signs 2-year contract with Buffalo Bills to reprise role as Josh Allen’s backup

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Trubisky is returning to Buffalo to reprise his roll as Josh Allen's backup after signing a two-year contract with the Bills on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is returning to Buffalo to reprise his role as Josh Allen’s backup after signing a two-year contract with the Bills. The player selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft rejoins the Bills after failing to re-establish himself as a starter during two rocky seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky was cut by Pittsburgh last month after going 2-5 in 12 overall appearances. The Bills continue to believe in Trubisky, who spent the 2021 season in Buffalo and at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds has the size and mobility to oversee a similar offensive scheme as Allen.

