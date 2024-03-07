Mitchell Trubisky signs 2-year contract with Buffalo Bills to reprise role as Josh Allen’s backup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is returning to Buffalo to reprise his role as Josh Allen’s backup after signing a two-year contract with the Bills. The player selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft rejoins the Bills after failing to re-establish himself as a starter during two rocky seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky was cut by Pittsburgh last month after going 2-5 in 12 overall appearances. The Bills continue to believe in Trubisky, who spent the 2021 season in Buffalo and at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds has the size and mobility to oversee a similar offensive scheme as Allen.

