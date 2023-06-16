Mitchell sinks game-winning jumper, Fever beat short-handed Sky 92-90

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell sank a step-back jumper with 1.1 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 92-90. Dana Evans made a field goal on four straight Chicago possessions, the last coming on a runner with 38.3 seconds left for an 89-88 lead. Erica Wheeler worked the clock down and was short on a jumper, but NaLyssa Smith grabbed the rebound and put it back to give Indiana the lead with 14.5 left. Evans drove into the lane again and was fouled with 7.5 seconds left before making 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 90-all. After Mitchell’s make, Chicago had an open look from 3-point range but Alanna Smith’s long 3-pointer didn’t hit the rim.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.