Mitchell scores career-best 20 to lead No. 9 Duke past Bucknell 90-60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored a career-high 20 points and No. 9 Duke rolled past Bucknell 90-60. Mitchell, a sophomore forward, shot 8 of 13 from the field. He was one of five Blue Devils with at least one 3-pointer. Jared McCain made five 3s on the way to 17 points. Tyrese Proctor had 13 points and Kyle Filipowski added 10 for Duke. Jack Forest had 17 points and Ruot Bijiek scored 11 to pace Bucknell, which played its fourth road game in 10 days. Duke shot 38.2% on 3-pointers, while Bucknell was at 37% on all attempts from the field. Filipowski, a preseason All-American, left with 4:04 to play in the first half with a lower-body injury but was back to begin the second half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.