Mitchell scores 25 points, including personal 13-4 run, and Indiana defeats Phoenix 83-73

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 of her 25 points in a key fourth-quarter run, Nalyssa Smith added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-73. Indiana led for the final 37 1/2 minutes but never by more than 10 points until Mitchell’s personal 13-4 run late in the fourth quarter. With the Fever leading 65-62, Mitchell connected on a layup, back-to-back 3-pointers, a deep 2-pointer and another 3 to give Indiana a 78-66 lead with 1:17 remaining. Erica Wheeler finished off the win with 5-for-6 shooting from the line in the final minute. Mitchell hit 10 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 10 3-pointers, and added four assists. Sophie Cunningham led Phoenix with 18 points.

