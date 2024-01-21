Mitchell scores 23, Reeves adds 21 as No. 8 Kentucky uses hot shooting to beat Georgia 105-96

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, shoots while defended by Georgia's RJ Melendez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 23 points, Antonio Reeves added 21 and No. 8 Kentucky shot 62% to beat Georgia 105-96. Zvonimir Ivišić added 13 points off the bench in his long-awaited debut, including 11 during a highlight-heavy 13-2 first-half run that broke the game open hours after the NCAA declared the 7-foot-2 Croatian forward eligible. Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 34 points for the Bulldogs, who lost their first road game this season after entering as one of four Division I squads unbeaten away from home. Georgia shot 50% but couldn’t keep pace with hot-shooting Kentucky.

