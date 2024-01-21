Mitchell scores 23, Reeves adds 21 as No. 8 Kentucky uses hot shooting to beat Georgia 105-96

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 23 points, Antonio Reeves added 21 and No. 8 Kentucky shot 62% to beat Georgia 105-96. Zvonimir Ivišić added 13 points off the bench in his long-awaited debut, including 11 during a highlight-heavy 13-2 first-half run that broke the game open hours after the NCAA declared the 7-foot-2 Croatian forward eligible. Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 34 points for the Bulldogs, who lost their first road game this season after entering as one of four Division I squads unbeaten away from home. Georgia shot 50% but couldn’t keep pace with hot-shooting Kentucky.

