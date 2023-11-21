Mitchell scores 22 points to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s

By KEITH TAYLOR The Associated Press
Kentucky's Tre Mitchell (4) shoots over the defense of Saint Joseph's Lynn Greer III (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored nine of his season-high 22 points in overtime, leading No. 16 Kentucky to a 96-88 win over Saint Joseph’s. Mitchelll hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open Kentucky’s scoring in overtime, and the Wildcats outscored the Hawks 19-11 in the extra period. D.J. Wagner had a career-best 22 points for the Wildcats (4-1). Antonio Reeves scored 20 points, Rob Dillingham added 13 and Justin Edwards 12. Erik Reynolds III led the Hawks with a 28 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.