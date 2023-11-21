Mitchell scores 22 points to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored nine of his season-high 22 points in overtime, leading No. 16 Kentucky to a 96-88 win over Saint Joseph’s. Mitchelll hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open Kentucky’s scoring in overtime, and the Wildcats outscored the Hawks 19-11 in the extra period. D.J. Wagner had a career-best 22 points for the Wildcats (4-1). Antonio Reeves scored 20 points, Rob Dillingham added 13 and Justin Edwards 12. Erik Reynolds III led the Hawks with a 28 points.

