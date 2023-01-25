Mitchell returns, but groin pain returns late as Cavs fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell felt good enough to play again, just not good enough to win it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell returned from a three-game absence with a strained left groin, but he was hurting again as the game ended with the New York Knicks beating the Cavaliers 105-103. Mitchell drove into the lane to attempt the tying shot, but fell short after both his legs cramped and his groin tightened up again. The star guard said after the game his groin felt the way it did when he had to sit out three games last week, and isn’t sure what comes next.

