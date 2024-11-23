Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58

By SEAN HOLOHAN The Associated Press
Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) moves against Cincinnati forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

ATLANTA (AP) — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and No. 18 Cincinnati beat Georgia Tech 81-58. Jizzle James and Cole Hickman also scored 14 points apiece for the 5-0 Bearcats, who passed the first true test of the young season against their first major conference opponent in the Yellow Jackets of the ACC. Naithan George made three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points for Georgia Tech.

