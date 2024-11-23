Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58

ATLANTA (AP) — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, and No. 18 Cincinnati beat Georgia Tech 81-58. Jizzle James and Cole Hickman also scored 14 points apiece for the 5-0 Bearcats, who passed the first true test of the young season against their first major conference opponent in the Yellow Jackets of the ACC. Naithan George made three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points for Georgia Tech.

