Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores a season-high 25 points to help the Fever beat the Storm 80-68

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points and the Indiana Fever used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 80-68 on Thursday night. NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana (5-7). Emma Cannon and Erica Wheeler each scored 10 points, and rookie Aliyah Boston had nine points and 11 rebounds. WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd was held to 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting for Seattle (3-9). Ezi Magbegor added 18 points and Ivana Dojkic had 11. The Storm made just 22 of 74 field goals, with 11 coming from 3-point range.

