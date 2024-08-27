Mitchell has 28, Clark 19 as Fever disappoint record crowd for Dream with 84-79 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points, including the clinching free throws with 5 seconds left, Caitlin Clark added 19 points and the Indiana Fever disappointed a record Atlanta crowd by holding off the Dream 84-79. In the closing seconds, without a timeout, Atlanta missed two 3-pointers but grabbed two offensive rebounds before fumbling the ball away, which led to Mitchell’s free throws. Atlanta trailed by as many as 18 early in the second half and got within two before a five-point possession blunted the rally. Clark had four 3-pointers, tying the rookie record of 85 by Atlanta’s Rhyn Howard in 2022. Tina Charles scored 21 to lead Atlanta, which moved the game to the home of the Atlanta Hawks and set an attendance record of 17,608,

