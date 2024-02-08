Mitchell, Foster help No. 9 Duke push past Notre Dame 71-53 to regroup from UNC loss

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Notre Dame's Markus Burton (3) handles the ball as Duke's Tyrese Proctor (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Notre Dame 71-53 on Wednesday night. Freshman Caleb Foster added 13 points for the Blue Devils, who were coming off an emotional loss at third-ranked rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils got out to a quick lead in this one, running off 17 unanswered points behind Foster for a 20-5 lead. Notre Dame never got closer than eight points again. Markus Burton scored 19 points to lead the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame shot just 33.9%. Duke made just 4 of 18 3-pointers and missed 10 free throws.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.