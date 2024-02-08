Mitchell, Foster help No. 9 Duke push past Notre Dame 71-53 to regroup from UNC loss

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Notre Dame 71-53 on Wednesday night. Freshman Caleb Foster added 13 points for the Blue Devils, who were coming off an emotional loss at third-ranked rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils got out to a quick lead in this one, running off 17 unanswered points behind Foster for a 20-5 lead. Notre Dame never got closer than eight points again. Markus Burton scored 19 points to lead the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame shot just 33.9%. Duke made just 4 of 18 3-pointers and missed 10 free throws.

