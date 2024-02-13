Mitchell, Filipowski lead No. 9 Duke past Wake Forest 77-69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 23 points while star big man Kyle Filipowski posted his first double-double in nearly three weeks as No. 9 Duke fought off Wake Forest 77-69 on Monday night. Filipowski had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Duke repeatedly answered pushes by the Demon Deacons that had kept Wake Forest hanging around within two possessions or so for much of the second half. But they never could overtake the Blue Devils. Hunter Sallis scored 22 points to lead Wake Forest, which hasn’t won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1997.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.