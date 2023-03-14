Mitchell feeling pressure of Masters as he tries to get in

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Keith Mitchell is feeling the pressure of the Masters without even knowing if he’ll be at Augusta National next month. Mitchell is No. 47 in the world. The cutoff for staying in the top 50 is two weeks away. Mitchell says he might have been putting too much pressure at himself at The Players Championship thinking about his chances of going back to the Masters. He made the cut on the number and had a 68-70 weekend. He says all he could think about were the silly mistakes he made. Mitchell has one tournament left before the cutoff at the Dell Match Play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.